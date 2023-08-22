New Cambria® Hotel Lake Placid Features An Unique Combination of Meeting, Event and Group Space on the Shore of Lake Placid

Lake Placid, NY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lake Placid’s newest hotel is set to welcome guests. Choice Hotels and Matrix Hotels announced today that the newly-built Cambria® Hotel Lake Placid is now open for bookings with an anticipated opening in October.

Cambria® Hotel Lake Placid was designed and built with groups, events and family gatherings top of mind. The modern hotel features 4,000 square feet of meeting space, 185 rooms with flexible configurations, an indoor pool, and indoor and outdoor wedding venues.

Cambria® Hotel Lake Placid is ideally situated on the shores of scenic Lake Placid and positions guests near picturesque hiking trails, pristine lakes and waterways, and world-class skiing and winter sports venues. The hotel aesthetic evokes a true sense of the Adirondacks with unobstructed views of Adirondack High Peaks, and the serene comfort of Adirondack Park, at six million acres, the largest park of any kind in the United States.

“We started this project recognizing a need for a lodging property that suits the modern Lake Placid traveler,” said Bhavik Jariwala, principal, Matrix Hotels. “With a gorgeous waterfront location and mountain views, family and group-friendly amenities, an on-site restaurant, and an overall value proposition that’s unmatched in the area, we look forward to serving guests in Lake Placid for years to come with an experience that suits a wide range of lodging and event needs.”

Guests can also enjoy “Fresh Food Made For You” at the onsite Haystack Bar & Bistro. The casual, yet upscale dining room will serve a menu of elevated American staples with a selection of local craft beers, and a unique selection of wines and craft cocktails.

ROOMS: All rooms feature a Modern Adirondack aesthetic, giving guests a strong sense of place. For guest comfort and convenience, room amenities include a wet bar, bathtub, refrigerator and Keurig coffee maker. Luxurious bathroom amenities include bluetooth enabled mirrors, inset sinks and spacious showers. All rooms are ADA compliant.

185 Total Guest Rooms

Studio and Bunk Bed Suites

1 Bedroom & 2 Bedrooms Suites

2 Bridal Suites

Mountain and Lake Views

44 Balcony Rooms

Room rate range: $129 – $799

HOTEL & GUEST AMENITIES:

Indoor pool

Onsite dining at the Haystack Bar & Bistro

Free outdoor parking

Onsite marketplace

Onsite coin laundry

Free wifi

Choice Privileges for exclusive perks

Large wrap around patio with Adirondack High Peak views

MEETING AND EVENT SPACES:

Modern meeting venues with natural light and mountain views

Full Service meeting and event planning support including inhouse catering

Indoor and Outdoor wedding venues

4000 SF of event space with occupancy for up to 200

Audio visual equipment

Location: Cambria® Hotel Lake Placid is centrally located in the heart of Lake Placid and minutes away from many historic landmarks and sports venues:

Olympic Center & Museum (1 mile)

Olympic Jumping Complex (3 miles)

Whiteface Mountain (8 miles)

Mt. Van Hoevenberg (5 miles)

Lake Placid Center for the Arts (.10 mile)

Lake Placid Conference Center (1 mile)

Main St. shopping, dining and entertainment (.50 mile)

Adirondack Rail Trail (2 miles)

Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds (3 miles)

About Cambria® Hotels:

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®:

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

