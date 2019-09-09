New Carry-On Converts to Checked Wine Case

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Wrapping Bottles in Hotel Towels is a Thing of the Past as VinGardeValise’s Piccolo Holds Five Bottles and Still Leaves Room for Clothes

SANDIA PARK, N.M., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VinGardeValise® (https://vingardevalise.com/), well known for its line of checked luggage that keeps wine bottles safe while traveling, today introduced its new Piccolo model, the carry-on sized little brother to its larger Grande and Petite rolling suitcases — ideally suited for bringing back souvenirs from weekend winery trips. Inside the high-end case, foam inserts hold up to five normal-sized bottles on one side, leaving the other open for clothes and other personal belongings.

The Piccolo boasts the same sturdy, hard-sided shell as VinGardeValise’s other offerings. Ribbed design, outer burst straps and reinforced, asymmetrical, top-of-the-line Hinomoto wheels are on the outside. Inside are top covers and safety straps to ensure merlots, chardonnays, cabernets, pinot noirs and more make it back home in one piece. But, the secret sauce is the patented foam inserts.

Made of a super-dense foam, one of the pair of removable inserts cradles two bottles while the second handles three, giving the Piccolo packing versatility not found anywhere else. Use it for clothes only as a carry-on, and then simply check it after you’ve added your wine purchases.

The Piccolo measures 9.5 inches by 16 inches by 22.8 inches, and weighs 7.8 pounds when empty. A TSA-compliant lock is flush-mounted and all VGV® suitcases come with a HomingPIN lost luggage accessory. The Piccolo retails for $249 and comes with a 10-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

For more information, visit https://vingardevalise.com/, email [email protected] or call 888-974-5220.

ABOUT VINGARDEVALISE
VinGardeValise empowers wine and beer lovers, collectors and aficionados alike to savor their favorite beverages at home or away. It is its passion for the “bottled poetry” inside your luggage that drives its dedication to innovation. Let the VinGardeValise® and BierGardeValise® be your wine and beer’s best advocate.

