The number of new confirmed infections from a coronavirus in mainland China rose on Friday after falling for two consecutive days, while the number of deaths from the outbreak once again hit a daily record, pushing the death toll past 700.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic candidates question Sanders’ electability at New Hampshire debate - February 7, 2020
- New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after two-day decline - February 7, 2020
- Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride - February 7, 2020