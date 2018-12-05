New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A.



Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. based in Madrid, Spain, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 10th of December, 2018. From this date Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Nordea. Member: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A.

INET ID: CSV

Clearing and settlement ID: NDEAFIHH

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 10th of December, 2018