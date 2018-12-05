New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A.

|
Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. based in Madrid, Spain, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 10th of December, 2018. From this date Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A. is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Nordea.
Member: Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores S.A.
|For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195
|Nasdaq Helsinki
|Linda Wallander
|Julian Butterworth
|Managing Director
|Head of European Sales
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Healthwise Honored for Health Education Video Excellencein Digital Health Awards® Fall 2018 Competition - December 5, 2018
- 2-Day Workshop: Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers (London, United Kingdom – May 13-14, 2019) - December 5, 2018
- Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills: 2-Day Programme (London, United Kingdom – May 14-15, 2019) - December 5, 2018