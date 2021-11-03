Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New CGE Energy Board Member Adds Faith-Based Investing Background

New CGE Energy Board Member Adds Faith-Based Investing Background

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BRIGHTON, Mich, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Envoy Financial and His Kingdom Resources Fund founder Bruce Bruinsma joined the Board of Directors of CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI) to broaden its scope with a faith-based approach to investing.

“Bruce’s talent, expertise and faith-based perspective will complement our board as we deliver best return on the dollar to those who invest and partner with us,” said Bryan Zaplitny, President and CEO of CGE Energy. “Our relationship with Bruce goes back over 12 years and he has been a steadfast supporter of our vision of changing the world with our technology. Bruce joins CGE Energy as we continue to rally support for our subsidiary Aradatum’s self-powered integrated telecommunication towers, drive shared profitability and enhance value for all CGE Energy shareholders.”

Bruinsma is founder and CEO of Envoy Financial, a faith-based retirement plan provider. He also co-manages His Kingdom Resources Fund, a private equity firm that invests in early-stage companies that develop disruptive, high-impact technologies positioned for exponential growth and altruistic impact. In addition, Bruinsma co-founded several businesses that financially support ministries and communities in the United States, Europe and Asia. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and has more than 40 years of professional experience in retirement planning and finance.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance Aradatum’s innovative wireless infrastructure that can impact people from every corner of the globe,” Bruinsma said. “Its growth potential in the U.S. and abroad is unlimited.”

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum manufacturers the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.
Paul Schneider, VP Marketing
248-446-1344
pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “aim”, “will likely result”, “believe”, “expect”, “will continue”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “contemplate”, “seek to”, “future”, “objective”, “goal”, “project”, “should”, “will pursue” and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.