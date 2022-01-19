New Chaos Player Added to V-Ray Collection

Breaking News
Powerful Image Sequence Player Joins High-End Visualization Suite

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Chaos adds Chaos Player, its fast-loading image sequence player, to V-Ray Collection, giving artists and designers access to 15 high-end visualization products from a single license. To further elevate VFX and animation workflows, the feature set is also expanding to include floating-point compositing, A/B wipes, OpenColorIO (OCIO) v2 support and more, making a fast product even more attuned to the needs of high-end productions. 

“When it’s time to review animation, you don’t want to jump through a bunch of hoops to see it in action,” said Alexander Yolov, product manager at Chaos. “With Chaos Player, both animators and supervisors can playback high-resolution sequences almost instantaneously, so they can make decisions on the fly.”

Chaos Player (formerly Pdplayer) delivers smooth playback of ultra-high-definition image sequences, so 3D artists, animators and supervisors can review and rapidly approve animations. Today, Chaos Player supports all industry-standard image formats — including multichannel EXR renders — and brings live multilayer compositing, interactive color adjustments and collaborative markup tools into a single standalone application.

“Chaos Player is part of our daily workflow for nearly every project that comes through our door, as it’s always saving us time, whether we are working on feature films or streaming content from Netflix and HBO,” said Dmitry Vinnik, technical director at Silhouette Images. “The ability to load multiple 4K multichannel EXR sequences at once and cycle through layers is absolutely crucial to our team. At every stage there seems to be another little feature that helps, whether it’s switching aspect ratios or converting files. It all adds up.”

Chaos Player now includes:

  • Floating-point compositing — Supports layered compositing of 32-bit, high-dynamic range image sequences with real-time playback.
  • A/B wipes — Animators can now compare up to four versions of a shot in playback in real time.
  • MP4 video support — Edits, compositions and frame sequences can now be exported to MP4.
  • OCIO v2 support — The latest version of one of visual effects’ most commonly used color management solutions now has full support in Chaos Player.
  • High-DPI interface — The UI is now fully compatible with high-density and high-resolution displays.

To learn more about the new features, please visit the Chaos Player product page.

Pricing and Availability
Chaos Player is available now for Linux, MacOS and Windows. It can be purchased through an annual subscription, priced at $99, or through V-Ray Collection, an annual plan that gives users full access to 15 Chaos products and services for $699/year.

About Chaos
Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, has been honored with both an Academy Award and an Engineering Emmy for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaos.com.

