The global calcium hypochlorite market is expected to touch revenues worth US$ 10.1 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 11.3%
Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Calcium hypochlorite is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Ca (ClO)2. It is a white or off-white solid that is often used as a powerful disinfectant, bleaching agent, and sanitizer. Calcium hypochlorite is a type of chlorine compound and is commonly used for water treatment, especially in swimming pools and drinking water systems, to kill bacteria, algae, and other microorganisms.
Increasing concerns about water quality and the need for safe drinking water drive the demand for calcium hypochlorite, as it is commonly used for water disinfection and purification in municipal water treatment facilities, swimming pools, and other water sources.
According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global calcium hypochlorite market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including surgery, product, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market intelligence for the global calcium hypochlorite market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global calcium hypochlorite market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of form, powder is anticipated to dominate the calcium hypochlorite market.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 4.8 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 10.1 billion
|Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global calcium hypochlorite market growth include Lonza, Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nanjing Kapsom Engineering Limited, Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co.,Ltd, Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Organic Group, Barchemicals, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global calcium hypochlorite market based on surgery, product, end user and region
- Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Process
- Calcium Process
- Sodium Process
- Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form
- Granular
- Powder
- Pellets
- Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Agrochemicals
- Detergent
- House Cleaners
- Water Treatment
- Food & Beverage
- Textile
- Others
- Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Calcium Hypochlorite Report:
- What will be the market value of the global calcium hypochlorite market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global calcium hypochlorite market?
- What are the market drivers of the global calcium hypochlorite market?
- What are the key trends in the global calcium hypochlorite market?
- Which is the leading region in the global calcium hypochlorite market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global calcium hypochlorite market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global calcium hypochlorite market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
