Charleston, SC, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Ashley Nelly and Sarah Smith started out as co-workers in corporate America, little did they know a friendly rivalry over cats vs. dogs would spark an idea for a book. With Nelly’s own beloved dogs serving as the inspiration, Nelly and Smith teamed up to collaborate using their respective talents. Released in 2021, “The Adventures of Bay & Breezy: Bringing Breezy Home” became a top seller in its first week of publication and earned a spot on the Staff Favorite list in the Spring 2022 issue of “Modern Dog” magazine. Now, the creative duo is back with another installment, Lost in the Zoo, in their celebrated series The Adventures of Bay & Breezy.

Based on the antics of Nelly’s real-life Dudley Labradors Bay and Breezy, The Adventures of Bay & Breezy: Lost in the Zoo follows the playful sisters on an outing to the zoo where they meet and admire the other animals. But as the sun sets on their day of fun, they return home to wonder whether their adventure was real. Featuring gorgeous illustrations, the book depicts the importance of imagination and dreaming, as Bay and Breezy discover just how far their dreams can take them. “Sarah’s illustrations really set the book apart,” Nelly says. “They perfectly capture the mischievous and fun-loving nature of Bay and Breezy, encouraging little ones to keep dreaming.”

For any dog lover, kids and adults alike, The Adventures of Bay & Breezy: Lost in the Zoo is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

A graduate of Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, Ashley Ronald Nelly is a marketing industry veteran and the founder of ASHNELL Interiors LLC, a home interiors company. She lives in Houston with her husband and their two Dudley Labradors, Bay and Breezy. For more on the real-life adventures of Bay and Breezy, please visit @nellylabsisters on Instagram.

About the Illustrator:

Sarah Webster Smith is a watercolor artist, designer, and digital marketing professional by day and a book illustrator by night. She paints and illustrates in her home studio in Texas where she lives with her family and two cats, Olivia and Chloe. For more information on Sarah’s work, please visit @swsdesignco on Instagram.

