New Children's Book Brings American History to Life Through Engaging Rhyme and Illustrations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Debut Author Larry Markus releases his captivating picture book, ‘United States History in Rhyme – A Child’s First History Book: A Must Read for All Americans’

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a teacher and history buff, author Larry Markus was always thinking of ways to teach American history to his students in non-traditional ways. After creating an original musical based on American history that was performed at his school for 10 years, he transformed its narrative into his debut picture book, “United States History in Rhyme – A Child’s First History Book: A Must Read for All Americans.” Detailing important moments in the great American story, author Larry Markus uses rhyme and illustrations to educate young readers concerning the events that contributed to the establishment of this country. A fun, easy-to-read introduction to U.S. history, this book proudly displays our country’s distinctive moments.

 

Covering events such as the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Boston Tea Party, Civil War, Woman’s Suffrage, the Great Depression and more, the impact of these historic events is made clear. Also, included within the book is a glossary of terms used with detailed definitions to deepen reader’s understanding of the moments they just read about.

 

“We must teach our children our history so it can be passed on to future generations,” Markus said. “This country’s beginning and the multitude of stories of pain, struggles, happiness and gratitude that it took to build this country should never be forgotten but hailed as valued, essential memories forever.’

 

“United States History in Rhyme” recognizes the stories of our past with the use of powerful rhyme and classic illustrations that capture the heart of American history. While celebrating the milestones that defined this country, young readers, teachers, parents, and all will thoroughly enjoy this exciting and charming storybook.

 

“United States History in Rhyme – A Child’s First History Book: A Must Read for All Americans”

By Larry Markus

ISBN: 9781973636779 (softcover); 9781973666899 (hardcover); 9781973636786 (electronic)

Available at the Westbow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the author

Larry Markus taught fifth and sixth grade for over forty years. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1970 and later graduated from Cumberland University with a master’s in education. Now a published author, it’s his hope that this book inspires young readers to learn more about American history. This book, which is mostly the narrative from his original musical, “U.S. History in Song and Rhyme,” that he wrote to entertain his students during the time after yearly achievement tests, is the crowning accomplishment of his teaching career. The musical was performed at his school for 10 years. He is a member of the National Education Association (NEA) and Tennessee Education Association (TEA).

 

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

