Palmetto Publishing’s latest release is a humorous and playful alphabet storybook

The Alliterative Alphabet Book cover

Charleston, SC, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New in fun and educational children’s fiction, The Alliterative Alphabet Book makes language learning and letter sounds fun for early readers. Author and retired Special Education Teacher John C. Akin delivers a whimsical tale with unique characters while helping kids learn phonetics and letter recognition.

Written for inquisitive children aged 4-7, The Alliterative Alphabet Book takes kids on a new adventure for every letter of the alphabet. Waiting inside this colorful, interactive storybook are 26 enchanting stories told with amusing alliteration so that kids can test their phonetic skills, learn new words, and let their imaginations run wild. From funny fruits to dancing animals, kids discover the magic of every letter as they turn the pages and embark on new adventures with new friends. Jam-packed with delightful illustrations by Alexis Eastburn, this incredible A to Z book is sure to get kids laughing, learning, and loving every minute of it.

The Alliterative Alphabet Book is perfect for young readers looking to gain a deeper understanding of the alphabet. The vivid illustrations and simple, repetitive text make this collection of entertaining stories an easy-to-follow learning tool that children and their caregivers can enjoy time and time again.

The Alliterative Alphabet Book is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

John C. Akin graduated from California State University in Fresno and led a successful career as a Special Education teacher. For over two decades, he taught learning-challenged elementary school students, and now as a retiree he still shares his passion for imparting knowledge in his new children’s book.

Media Contact:

John C. Akin

Email: [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, John C. Akin

Attachment

The Alliterative Alphabet Book

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]