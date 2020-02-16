New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France

The number of new cases of a coronavirus in China fell slightly on Sunday, more than three weeks after the outbreak’s epicenter was locked down, and a Chinese tourist died from the virus in France, the first fatality in Europe.
