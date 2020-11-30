New Christian Novel Shares Inspirational Story of Love Restored, Forgiveness After Infidelity

In ‘Life with Brody,’ a young, Christian woman feels lost in her marriage and, desperate to learn whether her husband still loves her, creates a dating site profile that tests her faith and takes her on an unexpected journey

WINCHESTER, Idaho, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author K. F. Johnson has published her debut faith-based novel that follows a young woman who feels caught in a loveless marriage, is fearful that her husband is having an affair, and questions her compatibility with him after becoming a Christian. In “Life with Brody: A findmysoulmate.org Book” protagonist April embarks on an inspirational journey to deepen her understanding of herself, her husband, and their relationship.

After seven years of marriage, it appears that April and Steve’s love has grown cold. Ever since April accepted Christ, their relationship hadn’t been the same. Propelled by a worry that Steve’s affections have drifted elsewhere, April makes a decision that could lead to real trouble and, even worse yet, end her marriage.

To satisfy her curiosity and uncover the truth, April creates a profile on the dating website findmysoulmate.org. Three months earlier, Steve had mentioned the site while contemplating aloud if he and April would still match – especially in the wake of their steadily diverging religious beliefs. But when April receives a message from Bob357, she is driven down an uncertain path where, with help from a rescue dog and God, she discovers the truth about herself and her husband, forever changing the course of their lives and marriage.

“‘Life with Brody’ is a great read to refresh your faith and renew your spirit,” a reader wrote about the book in a five-star review on Amazon. “Life’s struggles are all too real, this book is a great reminder to put our trust in God and give Him control!”

Ultimately, “Life with Brody” is an inspirational story about forgiveness. As Steve teeters on the edge of losing everything, April struggles to stand firm in her marriage and leans on the temptation of companionship with someone else. Throughout the book, April and Steve parse common questions about faith, God, and morality, inviting the reader to relate to each of their perspectives, failures, and victories.

“Life with Brody: A findmysoulmate.org Book”

By K. F. Johnson

ISBN: 978-1-9736-7367-5 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-9736-7368-2 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-9736-7366-8 (e)

Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

K. F. Johnson was born in Sioux City, Iowa, as the youngest child in a military family. Raised mostly in the U.S., travel and new experiences were common occurrences throughout her childhood. As an adult, her faith and sense of adventure have taken her on many exciting journeys. At age 17, Johnson graduated high school and joined the Army. She settled down in Idaho in her mid-30s, where she met her husband, Greg, who remains a source of love, support, and laughter to this day. Johnson enjoys spending time outdoors, sewing, taking photographs of the mountain scenery around her home, and making specialty birthday cakes, homemade candies, and loaves of bread. She and her husband have rescued two dogs, two cats, and a bird, and they often joke that everyone in their house is a rescue – people included. To learn more, please visit www.findmysoulmate.org.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Life with Brody Jacket Art

CONTACT: Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 [email protected]