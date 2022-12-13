Clarity Clinic – Mokena is currently accepting intakes and opens

MOKENA, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarity Clinic Mokena is now accepting appointments. The new 5,640-square-foot clinic in Mokena is the sixth Clarity Clinic location in Illinois. The new clinic is located at 9715 W. 191st Street, Mokena, IL, southwest of the Chicago metropolitan area and positions Clarity Clinic as one of the top mental health practices with comprehensive psychiatry and therapy services in the Chicagoland area.

“My mission is to provide access to exceptional mental health care services and bring awareness of the prevalence of mental health and how mental health symptoms affect all of us, regardless of ethnicity or socio-economic classification,” said Dr. Pavan Prasad, Founder and CEO of Clarity Clinic. “By bringing Clarity Clinic to Mokena, I hope to empower change and inspire growth across the Chicagoland area.”

Clarity Clinic-Mokena is comprised of a variety of clinical staff, including psychiatrists, advanced practitioners, psychologists, and therapists. Clarity Clinic-Mokena will provide support to individuals experiencing mental health issues that require clinical intervention. Clarity Clinic’s team of dedicated providers plans to provide each patient with the specialized care they deserve.

Clarity Clinic was established in Chicago, IL, in 2015. As of 2022, the practice now has six locations with over 150 mental health care providers to support patients’ overall health and wellness needs. Clarity Clinic’s Mokena location will provide psychiatry, therapy, counseling, psychological testing, and other holistic practices to children, adolescents, and adults seeking mental wellness and clarity.

“I’m most proud of how our dedicated team continues to collaborate with passion and purpose to make a difference every day,” said Joleen Simonetti, COO of Clarity Clinic. “Connection is our core, and it is seen through our incredible team and the patient care that we provide. Every day, we strive to put the organization in a better place to help our patients.”

Clarity Clinic-Mokena offers exceptional holistic mental health care for a wide variety of services and treatment areas, making it easier for individuals to find a provider that fits their unique needs. Clarity Clinic-Mokena also offers flexible in-person and telehealth appointments so individuals can incorporate mental health care into their personal lifestyles.

Clarity Clinic-Mokena offers services in adult psychiatry and therapy, child & adolescent psychiatry and therapy, initial psychiatric evaluations, pharmacotherapy, medication management, couples counseling, group therapy, Christian counseling, and more. Treatment areas include, but are not limited to, ADHD Behavior Therapies and Medication Management, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Anger Management, Eating Disorders, Autism, Bipolar disorder, Depression, Dementia, Grief and Loss, LGBTQ+, Mood Disorders, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), Personality Disorders, and more.

About Clarity Clinic

Clarity Clinic offers leading psychiatry and therapy services with locations throughout Chicagoland, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana. Clarity Clinic is redefining mental health care through a leading network of mental health providers, who thoughtfully guide the whole person on their journey to find clarity and mental wellness by providing exceptional psychiatric and therapeutic care.

In-person and online psychiatry and therapy appointments can be scheduled online. Psychiatry & Therapy | Mokena, 60448 IL, – Clarity Clinic (claritychi.com)

