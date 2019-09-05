New Clean Engine Technology Servicing The Ports Of Los Angeles Or Long Beach

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Transportation Services, Inc. (TTSI) one of the nation’s leading port drayage companies has taken delivery of 20 Volvo and 20 Freightliner Class 8 trucks all equipped with the new Cummins ISX12N Natural Gas engines.

This is the largest single purchase to date of this new clean engine technology of any fleet servicing the Ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach. The acquisition, part of TTSI’s commitment to convert 100% of its fleet to a near-zero and zero-emission platform by 2020, confirms that the platform is viable, durable and cost-effective in the Port environment.

“The new Cummins engine is ideally suited for use in the Port drayage application,” said Vic LaRosa, President of TTSI and recent awardee of the Coalition for Clean Air’s annual visionary award. “This purchase also confirms TTSI’s commitment to taking a leadership position in the maritime industry and will hopefully help the Ports meet their zero-emission goals spelled out in the recent update to the San Pedro Bay Clean Air Action Plan.”

TTSI has previously adopted alternative fuels trucks into its fleet, including all-electric battery, hydrogen fuel-cell, and hybrid technologies. Integration of the new Cummins engine on this large a scale, however, signals TTSI’s confidence of the latest technology and the long term viability of natural gas as a near-zero-emission solution.

“We are pleased to have partnered with TTSI on this order,” said Tom Swenson, Manager for Cummins Natural Gas Group . “TTSI has once again demonstrated that remaining competitive in the Port drayage market and deploying near-zero and zero-emission technologies are not mutually exclusive.”

TTSI remain among the top carriers not only in the Southern California market but also in the East Coast (Virginia) and Pacific Northwest (Seattle/Tacoma) markets where it has a significant presence.

“With this delivery, TTSI has demonstrated its willingness to get ahead of the curve on environmental and operational issues,” said Noel Hacegaba , Deputy Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach.

The 40 trucks will be immediately deployed into drayage service for TTSI hauling for large BCO customers such as Target, Amazon and others.

About Total Transportation Services, Inc.

TTSI is a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Southern California and also has operations in Northern California, Virginia and Seattle. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Flickr and RSS