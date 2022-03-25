New ClimeCo Study Finds a Decarbonization Solution for Vehicle Fleets in Derive Systems’ Technology

The Derive VQ Platform improves fuel efficiency across fleet vehicles by an average of 8.3% during driving and up to 20% during idling, reducing fleet greenhouse gas emissions

Broomfield, Colorado, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study released today by Derive Systems, a leading automotive decarbonization company, and ClimeCo, an ESG advisory firm, revealed that Derive’s VQ Platform improved fuel efficiency across fleet vehicles by an average of 8.3% during driving and up to 20% during idling. By reducing fuel usage, Derive Systems’ technology reduces fleets’ greenhouse gas emissions.

ClimeCo worked with Derive Systems to test its claims of fuel savings following the implementation of the Derive VQ Platform. Ten pilot studies, which looked at vehicle statistics over a baseline and trial period for multiple vehicle classes, were used to characterize the Derive VQ Platform fuel savings achieved during both driving and idling.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, road transportation accounts for 29% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States. With the global fleet market projected to grow by 10% in the next several years, implementation of the Derive VQ Platform can have a meaningful impact reducing global carbon emissions. An immediate solution like Derive Systems’ enables companies to meet ESG goals and demonstrate progress toward science-based GHG reduction targets.

“The release of today’s study demonstrates that optimizing vehicles using carbon reduction technology can help companies meet their targets to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while also saving their companies money at the pump,” said John Oechsle, CEO of Derive Systems. “At Derive, we look forward to continuing to provide fleet owners with the right tools to reduce their overall carbon footprint and achieve energy efficiency.”

Emily Damon, Vice President, Sustainability, Policy and Advisory at ClimeCo, stated: “Derive Systems is a low-carbon solution for the vehicle fleet industry. The Derive VQ Platform offers companies a way to immediately reduce carbon emissions and mitigate fluctuating energy costs.”

Derive Systems’ Clean Air-Act-compliant software platform aligns with new fuel economy regulations and reduced CO2 goals outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is targeting an average fleet standard of 52 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2026.

Recent price volatility in global energy markets demonstrates the exceptional value of implementing the Derive VQ Platform for enhanced risk management and energy security.

Learn more by reading the full ClimeCo study.

###

About Derive Systems

As a leading automotive decarbonization company, Derive Systems helps companies reduce carbon, maximize fuel efficiency, and manage risk throughout their fleet. Recently, Derive Systems was named one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2021” by The Silicon Review. For more information about Derive Systems or its products, please visit www.derivevq.com

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global leader in the management and development of environmental commodities, combining unrivaled commodity market expertise with engineering and ESG advisory services to offer vertically integrated solutions to maximize sustainability impacts. The Sustainability, Policy, & Advisory team is a leading transformation partner to global companies, investors, and governments pursuing a low-carbon and just economy, with expertise across each stage of a sustainability transformation from strategy development, risk management, and impact assessment to voluntary disclosure and regulatory optimization.

CONTACT: Mike Smith Derive Systems, Inc. 703-623-3834 msmith@yesandagency.com