Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New ClimeCo Study Finds a Decarbonization Solution for Vehicle Fleets in Derive Systems’ Technology

New ClimeCo Study Finds a Decarbonization Solution for Vehicle Fleets in Derive Systems’ Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

The Derive VQ Platform improves fuel efficiency across fleet vehicles by an average of 8.3% during driving and up to 20% during idling, reducing fleet greenhouse gas emissions

Broomfield, Colorado, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study released today by Derive Systems, a leading automotive decarbonization company, and ClimeCo, an ESG advisory firm, revealed that Derive’s VQ Platform improved fuel efficiency across fleet vehicles by an average of 8.3% during driving and up to 20% during idling. By reducing fuel usage, Derive Systems’ technology reduces fleets’ greenhouse gas emissions.

ClimeCo worked with Derive Systems to test its claims of fuel savings following the implementation of the Derive VQ Platform. Ten pilot studies, which looked at vehicle statistics over a baseline and trial period for multiple vehicle classes, were used to characterize the Derive VQ Platform fuel savings achieved during both driving and idling. 

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, road transportation accounts for 29% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States. With the global fleet market projected to grow by 10% in the next several years, implementation of the Derive VQ Platform can have a meaningful impact reducing global carbon emissions. An immediate solution like Derive Systems’ enables companies to meet ESG goals and demonstrate progress toward science-based GHG reduction targets. 

“The release of today’s study demonstrates that optimizing vehicles using carbon reduction technology can help companies meet their targets to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while also saving their companies money at the pump,” said John Oechsle, CEO of Derive Systems. “At Derive, we look forward to continuing to provide fleet owners with the right tools to reduce their overall carbon footprint and achieve energy efficiency.” 

Emily Damon, Vice President, Sustainability, Policy and Advisory at ClimeCo, stated: “Derive Systems is a low-carbon solution for the vehicle fleet industry. The Derive VQ Platform offers companies a way to immediately reduce carbon emissions and mitigate fluctuating energy costs.”

Derive Systems’ Clean Air-Act-compliant software platform aligns with new fuel economy regulations and reduced CO2 goals outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is targeting an average fleet standard of 52 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2026.

Recent price volatility in global energy markets demonstrates the exceptional value of implementing the Derive VQ Platform for enhanced risk management and energy security.

Learn more by reading the full ClimeCo study.

###

About Derive Systems

As a leading automotive decarbonization company, Derive Systems helps companies reduce carbon, maximize fuel efficiency, and manage risk throughout their fleet. Recently, Derive Systems was named one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2021” by The Silicon Review. For more information about Derive Systems or its products, please visit www.derivevq.com

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global leader in the management and development of environmental commodities, combining unrivaled commodity market expertise with engineering and ESG advisory services to offer vertically integrated solutions to maximize sustainability impacts. The Sustainability, Policy, & Advisory team is a leading transformation partner to global companies, investors, and governments pursuing a low-carbon and just economy, with expertise across each stage of a sustainability transformation from strategy development, risk management, and impact assessment to voluntary disclosure and regulatory optimization.

CONTACT: Mike Smith
Derive Systems, Inc.
703-623-3834
msmith@yesandagency.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.