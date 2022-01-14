Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Collaboration to Support the Economic Mobility of Coloradans

New Collaboration to Support the Economic Mobility of Coloradans

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 17, Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Senator Michael Bennet, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and other service community leaders gathered virtually to celebrate the creation of a new Economic Mobility Partnership, designed to save Coloradans money.  In support of this partnership, Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera have announced January 14, 2022 as “AmeriCorps Economic Mobility Day.”

The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and CDPHE will work collaboratively to increase enrollment in the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC). The partnership will also support financial literacy training, tax filing assistance, unified benefit enrollment, education assistance, increasing affordable housing options, and other strategies.

“As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for justice, we’re called to heed Dr. King’s calling of ‘what are you doing for others?’ Our administration is proud to partner with Senator Bennet to provide information on ways hardworking families can save money with the state and federal child tax credits,” said Governor Polis.

“As Coloradans experience higher costs, I’m grateful to Governor Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and Director Ryan for establishing a first-of-its-kind partnership with AmeriCorps to help families and workers save money,” said Senator Bennet. “As we approach tax filing season, this partnership will help educate Coloradans on this year’s dramatically expanded tax credits and put money back in their pockets.”

Serve Colorado will also prioritize economic mobility programs through its AmeriCorps State program grant competitions and Request for Applications.

“Service can play a key role in helping build more equitable and just communities. This partnership with AmeriCorps will create even more opportunities to serve,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “As we approach MLK Day of Service, I encourage others to learn more about how they can get involved in these efforts to support their fellow Coloradans.”  

Today, two AmeriCorps NCCC teams began their service at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to provide free help with tax returns filing to qualifying taxpayers, helping more Coloradans claim the tax credits they are eligible for. In addition, over the next year, AmeriCorps will engage all streams of national service, including VISTA and AmeriCorps Seniors, in supporting economic mobility priorities and projects.

“The American Rescue Plan provided the largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to families nationwide. This new partnership will help Coloradans across the state,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “I’m grateful for the Biden-Harris administration’s continuous work to build back better and for the leadership of the Polis-Primavera administration throughout the past year as we worked together to get this program off the ground.”

CDPHE’s Title V Maternal and Child Health Program will work with partners to identify priority needs for economic mobility programming for AmeriCorps consideration.

“The partnership between CDPHE and AmeriCorps promises to make a major impact on the lives of the people we serve. Using a variety of supports – including tax credits, financial education, and much more – we can improve the health and independence of many Colorado families. We are excited to expand this unique collaboration”, said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE

The MLK Day of Service, the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, is a call to act on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of social justice and equity. Partners will join together to help promote recruitment of volunteers for VITA sites across the state. VITA site volunteers are trained to prepare taxpayers’ tax returns, helping more individuals understand their tax-credit eligibility. 

For more information about this initiative and how to get involved visit servecolorado.colorado.gov/economicmobility.

CONTACT: Natasha Dabrowski
AmeriCorps
pressoffice@cns.gov

Kara Powell
State of Colorado
kara.powell@state.co.us

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.