New Collaboration with Ametros Offers Verisk Customers Best-in-Class Professional Administration Services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today that it has teamed up with Ametros to provide its professional administration services to Verisk customers. Ametros is an industry leader in providing post-settlement medical care coordination, support and reporting compliance for individuals who settle insurance claims with future medical liability.

This collaboration will allow clients to have the best of both worlds – the experience, expertise and trusted support of Verisk, along with best-in-class professional administration from Ametros. As the largest professional administrator in the U.S., Ametros manages $3 billion of post settlement medical allocations on its administrative management platform powered by CareGuard™.

The Verisk Medicare compliance team will continue to provide the highest level of service to its professional administration clients as these particular services are transitioned to Ametros, enabling referrals through Verisk or setting up automated referrals within company systems.

“As a Verisk preferred partner, we are thrilled to be able to extend Ametros’ services to even more individuals,” says Ametros CEO Porter Leslie. “We work with all parties involved in a settlement and are excited to work collaboratively with Verisk to provide the best products for the industry.”

“After evaluating the marketplace, it is clear that Ametros is the best-in-class product and service for administration of future medical funds,” according to Rob Lewis, Verisk’s president of the casualty solutions group. “We look forward to providing our customers with a resource to best support their professional administration needs.”

The Verisk team is committed to facilitating a seamless transition for its current professional administration customers beginning in March 2022.

About Verisk
Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Ametros
Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametros.com.

CONTACT: Alberto Canal
Verisk
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com

Melissa Coleman
Ametros
978-381-4329
mcoleman@ametros.com

