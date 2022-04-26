Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Commission Earnings Forecasting Solution from Xactly Stops Companies From Being Blindsided by Unexpected Commission Expenses

New Commission Earnings Forecasting Solution from Xactly Stops Companies From Being Blindsided by Unexpected Commission Expenses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Enterprises can now accurately predict future commissions expenses using real-time sales forecast data to minimize expense exposure

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announces the addition of Commission Earnings Forecasting to the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform. Combining the accuracy of AI-backed sales forecasts with the commissions calculation engine used by thousands of customers, this solution not only eliminates lengthy manual processes but also reduces financial risk related to unexpected commissions expenses.

To plan accruals and future cash positions, finance teams have historically been forced to calculate expected commissions payments manually, using static data exported from disparate systems. Deals in the pipeline frequently move in and out of the forecast, making it hard to predict sales bookings and associated commissions. Without a direct connection between always-current pipeline data and actual commission plan structure, these manual calculations were outdated the moment they were complete.

Xactly Commission Earnings Forecasting solves this problem by leveraging two revenue operations systems in concert. Feeding the same data that CROs and sales leaders use to forecast expected sales for both current and future financial periods into the engine used to calculate actual commissions payments, complete with all kickers, SPIFs and other incentive programs, finance teams can reliably predict future payments. With this level of automation, projections can quickly be updated as often as desired, substantially reducing the risk of being surprised by unexpected compensation expenses.

“Everyone wants to know what is coming, companies are being blindsided because they don’t have the knowledge they need, especially around expense exposure. Sales leaders want to have their reps focus on the right deals and achieve more. Finance needs precision on specific opportunities closing and the overall forecast to properly accrue. Getting ahead of these issues equips both sales and finance leaders with data and the strategic agility to improve revenue quality,” said Jim Eberlin, General Manager, Xactly Forecasting. “Never has there been a better way to get more accuracy in commission spend while controlling costs and increasing revenue.”

To learn more please visit our Intelligent Sales Forecasting page    

About Xactly
Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth. The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 17 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process, and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plans, quotas, and territory improvements are easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable, and profitable business. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com.

Meghan Orencole
PAN Communications
Xactly@pancomm.com

Kartika Chandramohan
Octopus Group
xactly@octopusgrp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.