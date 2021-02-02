New compelling romance highlights the importance of accepting responsibility for past actions

Problems arise in ‘No Time to Regret’ by Lynne List when siblings meet without knowing their parentage

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An illicit love affair comes back to haunt those involved years later in Lynne List’s new romance novel “No Time to Regret” (published by Archway Publishing). When the consequence rears its ugly head, it provokes a moral decision that affects the lives of six people.

Bob Ruthers is leading the life he always dreamed. He has a loving wife, a wonderful daughter and a beautiful home in the suburbs of Long Island. He is proud that he has steadily advanced in life, and he is enjoying all the benefits of his success. He believes that nothing can mar his happiness until suddenly, an unexpected occurrence threatens the things he has taken for granted and cherishes. Memories are revived of a long-suppressed event, an illicit affair, which, if revealed, could destroy everything he holds dear and compromise all that he values. Bob is faced with the most difficult decision of his life. Should he admit to the secret he has been guarding all these years? Should he confide in his wife? Will she hate him? Should he protect his family at the expense of others? He realizes that his decision might destroy someone’s life. But who should it be? Should he destroy a life to protect his own?

“There is romance, marital conflict, and moral decision making. Every reader will relate to the situation and have to decide what the right thing to do is,” List explains, adding “There is no escaping past deeds, one must pay the piper and loved ones will be hurt.”

“No Time to Regret” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/No-Time-Regret-Lynne-List/dp/1480898856.

About the Author

Lynne List is a retired professor emeritus who taught at the undergraduate and graduate levels after a career as a classroom, reading teacher and reading consultant. She coauthored one college textbook and authored another herself. She has published numerous educational articles. In addition List has been included in 13 “Who’s Who” volumes. Her avocation is theater and bridge. She wrote three plays one of which took first place in a new playwriting competition and had a successful staged reading in a professional theater. Moreover, she has acted in and directed many shows. Her second avocation is duplicate bridge, a game she loves and plays frequently. “No Time to Regret” is her first novel.

