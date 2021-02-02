Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New compelling romance highlights the importance of accepting responsibility for past actions

New compelling romance highlights the importance of accepting responsibility for past actions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Problems arise in ‘No Time to Regret’ by Lynne List when siblings meet without knowing their parentage

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An illicit love affair comes back to haunt those involved years later in Lynne List’s new romance novel “No Time to Regret” (published by Archway Publishing). When the consequence rears its ugly head, it provokes a moral decision that affects the lives of six people.

 

Bob Ruthers is leading the life he always dreamed. He has a loving wife, a wonderful daughter and a beautiful home in the suburbs of Long Island. He is proud that he has steadily advanced in life, and he is enjoying all the benefits of his success. He believes that nothing can mar his happiness until suddenly, an unexpected occurrence threatens the things he has taken for granted and cherishes. Memories are revived of a long-suppressed event, an illicit affair, which, if revealed, could destroy everything he holds dear and compromise all that he values. Bob is faced with the most difficult decision of his life. Should he admit to the secret he has been guarding all these years? Should he confide in his wife? Will she hate him? Should he protect his family at the expense of others? He realizes that his decision might destroy someone’s life. But who should it be? Should he destroy a life to protect his own?

 

“There is romance, marital conflict, and moral decision making. Every reader will relate to the situation and have to decide what the right thing to do is,” List explains, adding “There is no escaping past deeds, one must pay the piper and loved ones will be hurt.”

 

“No Time to Regret” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/No-Time-Regret-Lynne-List/dp/1480898856.

 

“No Time to Regret”

By Lynne List

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 204 pages | ISBN 9781480898851

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 204 pages | ISBN 9781480898844

E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9781480898868

 

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Lynne List is a retired professor emeritus who taught at the undergraduate and graduate levels after a career as a classroom, reading teacher and reading consultant. She coauthored one college textbook and authored another herself. She has published numerous educational articles. In addition List has been included in 13 “Who’s Who” volumes. Her avocation is theater and bridge. She wrote three plays one of which took first place in a new playwriting competition and had a successful staged reading in a professional theater. Moreover, she has acted in and directed many shows. Her second avocation is duplicate bridge, a game she loves and plays frequently. “No Time to Regret” is her first novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.