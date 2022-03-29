New COO helping realize Seattle Humane’s five-year strategic vision

Libby Jones brings years of animal welfare, managerial experience to position

Libby Jones Seattle Humane Chief Operations Officer Libby Jones joins the nonprofit with more than a decade of experience in animal welfare.

Bellevue, Washington, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seattle Humane’s new Chief Operations Officer Libby Jones is helping the 125-year-old nonprofit realize its five-year strategic vision developed last year, which relies heavily on first investing in the people that power the organization’s mission and purpose.

“I went to school for zoology and wildlife conservation,” said Jones, who recently relocated to the Pacific Northwest from North Carolina with her family and two rescue dogs. “I’ve always been passionate about animals and their wellbeing.”

Seattle Humane’s five-year strategic vision, which was spearheaded by CEO Christopher Ross shortly after joining the organization in January 2021, reflects the evolving landscape in animal welfare and recognizes a community-focused approach is necessary in supporting pets and their owners.

“Libby’s record of building and elevating teams in the animal welfare space and her focus on maximizing operational excellence made her an obvious choice for this critical role within Seattle Humane,” Ross says. “We are excited to see how she applies her skills and experience to set Seattle Humane up for another 125 years of success.”

Jones joins Seattle Humane after three years as Vice President of Operations at the Humane Society of Charlotte. Prior to her work in Charlotte, Jones was a veterinary hospital manager at Battleground Veterinary Hospital in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and then shelter manager for Guilford County.

“Operation management just became my passion, it became something that I’m deeply invested in,” Jones says, “and I want to make sure that our teams grow and thrive and experience all of the wonderful things that the organization can provide to them.”

Seattle Humane’s strategic vision rests in five key pillars, one of which is to invest in their people by promoting fulfilling careers and livable wages in animal welfare. Lifting up the staff at the forefront of serving pets inside the shelter and out in the community is just the beginning of executing this ambitious five-year strategy.

“The people who are dedicated to animal welfare are passionate, lovely, strong people, but they have never really had the support system that they need in order to thrive,” Jones said. “And so, really supporting our people, our veterinarians, our technicians, our care staff and helping them thrive, not only here at work, but also in their lives, is just so critical, and it’s critical to the success of animal welfare organizations.”

Jones will also oversee investments across multiple departments in order to continue offering critical programs and services as Seattle Humane provides not only access to adoptable pets, but also support systems that keep them happy and healthy with their people for a lifetime.

About Seattle Humane

Seattle Humane is celebrating 125 years of proudly promoting the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter – Seattle Humane is a community resource center, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. Visit Seattle Humane at 13212 SE Eastgate Way in Bellevue or SeattleHumane.org.

