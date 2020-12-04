New cookbook shares a range of simple and challenging halal recipes to help bakers bake successfully

Breaking News
Amatullah Gul announces the release of ‘Eat Your Feelings’

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amatullah Gul is a pastry chef who is keen to share her recipes and bakes with others that she has learnt over the years and inspire them to start baking. It is for these reasons that she now releases “Eat Your Feelings” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

 

This book contains a range of halal recipes which are simple, yet some are challenging to any first-time baker. Recipes such as cookies and brownies but also recipes such as madeleines profiteroles and chocolate fondants. Each page has a step-by-step recipes as well as some advice to help bakers bake successfully. There are a couple of unusual recipes and ingredients they would not think would work but they do and, as soon as they bite it in them it is heaven in a single bite and is sure to satisfy their sweet tooth.

 

“Lots of people enjoy baking new recipes and are keen to share them with their friends and family, and are looking to learn new things. Readers get to enjoy the experience of trying something new. For first time bakers, there are simple some recipes like brownies and cupcakes but if they want to challenge themselves, they can try out some of the other recipes that they might find challenging,” the author says.

 

The publication of “Eat Your Feelings” aims to remind readers that baking can be fun and easy, and more people should get into it. It is not just about a list of ingredients or a method. It is the journey from start to the end result, knowing that they have created something delicious that they and others can enjoy together. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/821662-eat-your-feelings

 

“Eat Your Feelings”

By Amatullah Gul

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 54 pages | ISBN 9781665582155

E-Book | 54 pages | ISBN 9781665582148

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

 

Amatullah Gul has been baking from a young age. Throughout the years, she has learnt a lot about pastry. This is her first cookbook with some of her bakes.

 

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

