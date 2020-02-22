China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sanders’ front-runner status to be tested in Nevada amid Russia interference reports - February 22, 2020
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread - February 22, 2020
- Italy’s coronavirus outbreak infects 51 people, kills two - February 22, 2020