A 25-year-old man living in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg has tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Milan, and another man further north is in a critical condition with the disease, authorities said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- El Salvador bars visitors from Italy and South Korea, citing coronavirus - February 25, 2020
- New coronavirus cases in Germany, one man in critical condition - February 25, 2020
- U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads - February 25, 2020