Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Developmental Screening Tools in Early Childhood Education

New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Developmental Screening Tools in Early Childhood Education

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce PROF109: Developmental Screening Tools in Early Childhood Education to the online child care training course catalog.

Early childhood is a critical time in a child′s life. Children are growing and changing rapidly, and teachers need to understand each child′s strengths, challenges, and emerging skills. With this critical information, educators can plan a meaningful curriculum and work with families to support children′s growth and development.  In recent years, there has been a nationwide initiative to ensure that all children enter kindergarten ready to learn. An article by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that approximately one in six children (ages 3-17) have one or more behavioral or learning developmental disabilities. Studies such as this prompted most states to take a closer look at the tools and resources used by early childhood educators.

States quickly recognized the importance of the early learning workforce in helping achieve the ambitious goal of preparing every child for kindergarten. A majority of states developed early learning standards. These documents spell out the developmental skills and milestones that young children should be working on during the preschool years.  States also evaluated various curricula and created a list of approved or recommended curriculum resources that programs should use.

Many states created child care workforce competencies that describe skills teachers should use to assess and track children′s learning over time. The idea is that these ongoing assessments become the backbone of curriculum planning and the day-to-day decisions that teachers make in their classrooms.

Furthermore, some states added the use of developmental screening tools to their requirements for early learning programs. The goal is to identify children who may qualify for additional educational supports before they enter kindergarten.  Developmental screening tools and assessments are often confused as the same thing; however, they are used for different purposes. 

Developmental milestones act as checkpoints to determine whether children are developing as expected. Therefore, documenting how children navigate these milestones is an important part of understanding their unique needs and behaviors.  One of the most important reasons for monitoring development is determining whether or not a child is on track for success in school. If they are not, it is vital to determine what can be done to help the child build these important skills. 

In this course, participants will discover features of some of the more widely used developmental screening tools. The course will also explore how to talk to families about screening results, when to make referrals to early intervention services, and how to adapt the curriculum to support children’s development.

“The screening tools reviewed in this training can assist teachers in identifying possible developmental delays and the need for further evaluation by early intervention professionals,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “In addition, they provide a reliable and valid snapshot of children′s development and help teachers adjust their curriculum planning to meet children′s needs.” 

PROF109: Developmental Screening Tools in Early Childhood is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEUs upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment. 

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC 

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

  • PROF109_E_small
  • PROF109 
CONTACT: Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.