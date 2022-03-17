Breaking News
New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Explaining Executive Functions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

This course is designed to help participants better understand what executive functions are and how they develop. The course will explore what educators and caregivers can do in early childhood classrooms to promote the development of executive functions. The course also includes guidance on how participants can apply their understanding of executive functions to improve how effectively they work with other adults in early childhood settings.
CHD111: Explaining Executive Functions is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.
ATLANTA, GA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CHD111: Explaining Executive Functions to the online child care training course catalog.

Executive functions (EFs) are cognitive (or thinking) skills people use to manage their behaviors and responses to everyday situations.  EFs, help us to meet our needs and achieve our goals. EFs can be used when people are with others and when they are alone. They are associated with success in school and work settings. EFs develop as the brain matures and strengthen with repeated use and practice. Sometimes, the term self-regulation is used in place of executive functions.

Executive functions are skills that people use to navigate daily routines, responsibilities, and interactions successfully. When you think about it, both children and adults use several skills to interact with others successfully and accomplish tasks.  Because executive functions are thinking skills, it can be difficult to recognize when children are using them. However, it is quite obvious when a child is not using their EFs.

“Providers will gain a set of tools that they can use when working with children, families, and coworkers, in addition to understanding how their own level of executive functioning impact their interactions and relationships,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “This understanding will help providers create solutions to problems in light of a clear understanding of how executive functioning influences behaviors and emotional responses.” 

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
asasher@cceionline.edu

