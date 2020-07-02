Breaking News
New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Duluth, GA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce PROF107: Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace to the online child care training course catalog.

In this era of “MeToo” and “Time’s Up”, people are becoming increasingly aware of institutionalized sexual harassment. While these two movements helped bring women’s struggles in the workplace to the forefront of people’s thoughts, neither movement pioneered sexual harassment awareness.  The “MeToo” and “Time’s Up” movements brought to light a huge gap in people’s understanding of what exactly is considered sexual harassment. Many things that previously may have been considered commonplace or acceptable are now understood to be inappropriate and a violation of policies against workplace sexual harassment.

There are two forms of unlawful sexual harassment in the workplace. They are quid pro quo and hostile work environment.  Quid pro quo is the most universally recognized form of sexual harassment, however, a hostile work environment occurs the most, often going unreported. This is due to the fact that quid pro quo harassment often feels easier to prove in the eyes of the law, where people may find justifications for actions that create a hostile work environment.

While sexual harassment has two categories under the law, there are five types of conduct that may constitute sexual harassment. They are gender harassment, seductive behavior, sexual bribery or favoritism, sexual coercion, and sexual imposition.  When it comes to conduct that violates policies against workplace sexual harassment, it doesn’t just end at face-to-face interactions. Electronic sexual harassment is becoming increasingly common as technology grows, it currently includes emails, cell phone calls or texts, internet or intranet posts, online comments, blog posts, and social media

This course is designed to help early childhood education staff to better understand conduct that will violate policies against workplace harassment. Participants will learn what sexual harassment is, what some of the laws are, what to do if they feel they are being harassed or witness harassment, and how to prevent such conduct from occurring.

“Sexual harassment affects everyone involved: the victim, the harasser, and the company,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “Employees need to be trained in what sexual harassment is, how to avoid it, and how to report it.”

PROF107: Preventing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

