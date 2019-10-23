Breaking News
Home / Top News / New credit utilization tracker increases Self’s investment in helping people build their credit

New credit utilization tracker increases Self’s investment in helping people build their credit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Austin, TX, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing its investment in helping people build their credit, Self today announces the release of its credit utilization tracker for holders of the Self Visa® Credit Card.

Credit utilization, also known as amounts owed, is so important that it counts for 30 percent of a person’s FICO credit score. Using too much of their available credit, which experts identify as anything above 30 percent of a user’s total credit limit, may indicate someone is overextended. Being overextended could make someone a higher credit risk in the eyes of a lender.  

“With thousands of Self Credit Builder Account holders now taking advantage of another way to build credit through Self’s recently-released secured credit card, we wanted to help them manage their new card responsibly,” Self CEO and Co-founder James Garvey says. “Being able to track how much credit they use, and when they should consider paying their balance down, is a pivotal part of that responsible use.”

While most credit card apps show current balance and available credit, they leave the mental math to the consumer. Updated daily, the visualization in the Self Credit Builder app and online uses a simple traffic-light approach to let customers know – at a glance – where they stand on this important metric. 

This new feature continues Self’s dedication to transforming existing financial ideas and products into practical tools for the everyday person. It started with the Credit Builder Account, which made credit builder loans available online and via mobile app for the first time ever in all 50 states. In September 2019, the trend continued with the release of the Self Visa® Credit Card, which removes typical credit-card barriers of a hard inquiry and an extra security deposit in favor of more transparent eligibility requirements. 

“The credit utilization tracker marks the next phase in how we’re making the path towards building credit a little clearer to follow. We have the opportunity to empower people with tools so they can take back control of their own financial health, and we ultimately want to help people help themselves,” according to Garvey.   

About Self 

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit – particularly those who are new to credit or who might not have access to traditional financial products. For more information, visit www.self.inc.  

*https://www.myfico.com/credit-education/whats-in-your-credit-score

Attachment

  • Credit Utilization Tracker Self
CONTACT: Jadis Armbruster
SHIFT Communications
646-756-3704
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.