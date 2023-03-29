ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Casana – the industry leader in monitoring heart health through smart toilets – announced that data from clinical study participants validates the preference for home-based vital sign monitoring. These findings are consistent with the emerging trend of telehealth and enhanced remote patient monitoring (RPM) that has been accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Among almost 500 subjects surveyed, the majority (70%) considered blood pressure as the most crucial health parameter that should be monitored. Additionally, a significant percentage (88%) of participants expressed their preference for monitoring their health from home rather than visiting a doctor’s office or medical facility.

In two of the three clinical studies, participants either visited Casana’s Smart Integrated Technologies (SIT) lab located in the Rochester, NY headquarters or had a Heart Seat installed in their home. Of these individuals, 87% reported preferring to use the passive toilet monitor over traditional blood pressure cuffs. Moreover, 92% of participants trusted the transmission of their personal health data online, with 93% of users willing to recommend the Heart Seat to family and friends.

“The acceptance and excitement around this product without it being readily available yet is unbelievable,” said Casana Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Nicholas Conn. “Knowing this toilet seat can help medical teams better manage chronic heart conditions one day makes every sleepless night worth it.”

Casana has also appointed Derek DeBusschere – a celebrated inventor and engineer – as their new VP of Research. With more than 20 years of experience leading medical device and research and development (R&D) teams, DeBusschere also holds 25 issued US patents covering medical imaging and other non-invasive biomedical sensors.

Before joining Casana, DeBusschere served as a Technical Lead at Google’s Verily, where he played a key role in developing non-invasive cardiovascular sensors for heart failure. He was also the Co-founder of BlackBox Biometrics (B3), where he served as the Engineering Lead for the Blast Gauge blast dosimeter device, overseeing firmware, algorithms, and electrical engineering. B3 successfully shipped over 700,000 gauges and was acquired by AirBoss Defense Group. Earlier in his career, DeBusschere served as a Sr. Director at ZONARE Medical Systems, contributing significantly to the development of the first two generations of medical ultrasound systems and their patented novel imaging technology. DeBusschere holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

“Derek brings an incredible depth of experience in medical device hardware, software, and algorithm development,” said Casana’s Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, Dave Borkholder. “His passion for technology innovation will be instrumental in advancing our vision of effortless home monitoring.”

The Heart Seat is currently pursuing FDA clearance, with hopes to be available on the market by the end of 2023. In the meantime, Casana is continuing research initiatives to develop novel biometrics and make in-home monitoring as effortless as possible.

