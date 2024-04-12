America is split in political party affiliation heading into the 2024 presidential election, seeing one of the most evenly split electorates in the past two decades, resurfaced research reveals.

A Pew Research Center analysis examined voter identification across different ages, races, religions and education levels, comparing how voters identified in 1996 to new data from 2023.

Fifty-one percent of Americans said they identified with the Republican Party in 1994, while 47% ident

[Read Full story at source]