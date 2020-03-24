New Data Security Standard for Events Set by RainFocus

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Lehi, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RainFocus, the leading Events Marketing Platform, announced the completion of several new security measures. RainFocus has engaged third-parties to audit and issue RainFocus ISO 27001:2013 and EU-US & Swiss-US Privacy Shield certifications.

Being certified in these programs is different from being compliant or aligning a security program with these standards. To become Privacy Shield certified, RainFocus has implemented the required policies and processes that enable the organization to respect individuals’ privacy rights. These policies and processes are assessed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, who issues the certifications. 

Obtaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification is a rigorous process. To be certified an organization must align its data protection program with over 150 requirements spanning 14 domains, continuously improve its security program, and undergo a thorough, external audit. With this certification, RainFocus is now the most secure EMS in the events industry as none of the company’s direct competitors have enacted these essential security measures. 

“There is a significant demand for security in the events space,” says Mike Bushman, CTO at RainFocus. “We offer our customers a platform to store a wealth of data from hundreds of events, and they entrust us to be excellent stewards of that data. Since day one, protecting data and staying ahead of today’s security risks have been top priorities for RainFocus. Obtaining our ISO 27001:2013 and Privacy Shield certifications enables us to continue to proactively address today’s security risks.”

In 2020, RainFocus will continue to improve its security program through collaboration with clients’ security teams, continuing to foster a corporate culture where security is a top priority, regularly assessing risks it and its clients face, and continuously monitoring for threats. RainFocus has engaged the British Standards Institute (BSI) as its auditor.

“We are in the business of processing and protecting data,” says Andrew Sanford, RainFocus’ information security and data protection team lead. “The steps we’ve taken, and will continue to take, enable us to be excellent stewards of our clients’, and their attendees’, data.”

About RainFocus 

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event success, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company is frequently praised by customers for being a strategic partner. RainFocus was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

###

CONTACT: Brian Gates
RainFocus
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

