BOSTON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral direct acting therapeutics for several viral diseases, today announced six upcoming presentations at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR), which will take place March 13-17, 2023 in Lyon, France.

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Number: 411

Title: The Combination of Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) and Ruzasvir (RZR), the HCV NS5B and NS5A Inhibitors, Demonstrates Potent In Vitro Synergistic Antiviral Activity and In Vivo Preclinical Safety Without Adverse Interactions

Session: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses Session

Poster Number: 537

Title: Low Risk of Drug-Drug Interactions (DDIs) for Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) Based Upon In Vitro Metabolism and Transporter Interaction Studies

Session: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses Session

Poster Number: 549

Title: Pharmacokinetics and Metabolism of [14C]-Bemnifosbuvir in Healthy Male Participants

Session: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses Session

Oral Presentation Number: 019

Title: Bemnifosbuvir (BEM, AT-527) a Potent Inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC), and a Promising Oral Antiviral with a High Resistance Barrier for Treatment of COVID-19 and other Coronaviruses Infections

Session: Influenza, RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses Session

Oral Presentation Number: 046

Title: AT-752 Targets Multiple Sites and Activities on the Dengue Virus Replication Enzyme NS5

Session: SARS-CoV-2, Arboviruses, Other Biothreat Viruses, and

Broad Spectrum Antivirals II Session

Oral Presentation Number: 047

Title: Five Cellular Enzymes in the Activation Pathway of Bemnifosbuvir, a Drug-Candidate Against SARS-CoV-2 Infections

Session: SARS-CoV-2, Arboviruses, Other Biothreat Viruses, and

Broad Spectrum Antivirals II Session

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral infections. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available antiviral agents for serious viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, and hepatitis C virus (HCV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

