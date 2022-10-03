New Data Shows 85% Reduction In One-Year Mortality For Medicare Heart Failure Patients With BVA-Guided Care

Breaking News
Patient One-Year Mortality Rate 5.6% with BVA-Guided Care Compared to 36.8% in Control Group –
Data Presented at Key Scientific Meeting

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer stated, “This study shows the substantial benefit of BVA-guided care for Medicare patients with heart failure. Reducing the mortality rate by 81% on a 30-day basis and 85% on a one-year basis (from 36.8% to 5.6%) for one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. has been shown to be attainable with BVA in this 216 patient study. The study also showed a 56% lower rate of 30-day rehospitalization which points to a strong economic benefit for payers.”

“Understanding the impact of treatment decisions on outcomes for the over-65 population is of relevance to U.S. healthcare, as decisions made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding reimbursement, outcome-based incentives and penalties applied to health providers, and indication guidelines have enormous impact on how healthcare is provided,” said John E. Strobeck, M.D., PhD, principal investigator.

The study titled “Heart Failure Outcomes with Volume-guided Management in an Over-65 Population” showed this cohort of patients experienced markedly better outcomes vs. controls for 30-day readmissions (12.0% vs 27.0%, P< .001), 30-day mortality (2.3% vs 11.8%, P< .001), and 365-day mortality (5.6% vs 36.8%, P< .001) rates.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

