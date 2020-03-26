New Data Storage Module Embeds Latest Commercial Technology Into Critical Defense and Aerospace Applications

Users can quickly replace storage for speedy mission updates and tech refreshes

Mercury Systems SCM6010 Storage Module Mercury’s new EnsembleSeries™ SCM6010 data storage module features the NVMe M.2 commercial technology critical for high-speed, low-latency performance for critical defense and aerospace applications.

ANDOVER, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the EnsembleSeries™ SCM6010 OpenVPX™ data storage module featuring the latest non-volatile memory express (NVMe) M.2 commercial technology critical for high-speed, low-latency performance. The SCM6010’s removable storage canisters are an industry first, enabling users to quickly replace the storage for rapid mission updates, removal of sensitive material and technological refreshes. For deployment anywhere, the storage modules are available with modified-off-the-shelf-plus (MOTS+) rugged packaging for extreme environmental protection.

“Abundant, high-bandwidth storage is critical to modern defense missions,” said Joe Plunkett, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Sensor Processing product line. “Our rugged SCM6010 modules use the latest NVMe technology to locate and process data faster than anything currently available for embedded applications. Further, the ability to easily remove and replace the storage enables mission refreshes on the fly in the harshest environments and protects IP. The SCM6010 is another way Mercury makes commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

EnsembleSeries SCM6010 modules use a fast peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) architecture to access their M.2 NVMe drives, delivering a performance boost to OpenVPX subsystems that typical serial advanced technology attachment (SATA) drives can’t match. This ability to mirror a composable data center architecture is critical for the remote deployment of today’s most challenging artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare, electro-optical/infrared and other big data, image-intensive applications that typically require vast memory and storage resources.

SCM6010 modules are an integral part of Mercury’s portfolio of made in the U.S.A. storage technologies, including secure defense-grade SSDs and high-density memory packages, come standard with the following features and will be available by the second quarter of calendar year 2020.

Up to 24TB of high-speed storage

48 x PCIe Gen3 low-latency, high-bandwidth read/write lanes

Easily removable storage canister for quick mission refreshes with minimal downtime

OpenVPX (VITA 65) compliant with embedded system management and monitoring

Optional MOTS+ rugged packaging for extreme environmental protection

