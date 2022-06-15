Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Data to Be Presented at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease Will Spotlight High Accuracy from Hemex Health’s Gazelle™ Reader for Diagnosing Newborn Sickle Cell Disease, Beta Thalassemia and Monitoring Fetal Hemoglobin Levels

New Data to Be Presented at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease Will Spotlight High Accuracy from Hemex Health’s Gazelle™ Reader for Diagnosing Newborn Sickle Cell Disease, Beta Thalassemia and Monitoring Fetal Hemoglobin Levels

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Clinical results suggest Gazelle’s new capabilities could significantly expand care for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia patients in high prevalence areas

Inserting the Hb variant cartridge into the Gazelle Reader for analysis

An Hb variant cartridge is inserted into the Gazelle Reader for sickle cell diagnostic analysis.
An Hb variant cartridge is inserted into the Gazelle Reader for sickle cell diagnostic analysis.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New clinical data from Hemex Health, a Portland, Oregon-based health-tech startup, will be spotlighted at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease in Paris, France from June 16-18. The data, collected from ongoing clinical studies in India and Ghana, will demonstrate that the Gazelle™ hemoglobin variant diagnostic test, accurately and affordably tests for beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease (SCD) in newborns and adults, and accurately measures fetal hemoglobin (Hb F) levels in SCD patients.

“We are looking forward to presenting important clinical results from research institutions studying Gazelle in India and Ghana at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease, a prestigious conference where critical information is shared for the advancement of SCD diagnostics and treatment by the world’s SCD leaders,” said Patti White, CEO, Hemex Health.

Conclusions from the three studies show Gazelle’s ability to diagnose beta thalassemia major, intermedia and minor at point of care (POC) starting at 6 months old, to screen newborns for SCD at 37 weeks gestation, and to accurately quantity Hb F, which could help clinicians monitoring patients on hydroxyurea, the most used SCD therapy. These breakthrough capabilities for POC result from Gazelle’s microchip electrophoresis technology, which both identifies and quantifies hemoglobin variants.

The 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease will feature scientific and state-of-the-art presentations, combined with patient testimonies and workshops aimed at sharing knowledge and experience, while strengthening links between communities affected by SCD.

About Hemex Health

Hemex Health breaks traditional barriers with its innovative diagnostic system that expands the potential of diagnostics for emerging diseases, making accurate tests accessible to new locations and populations. Hemex designs diagnostic technologies for the real world by listening to the needs of healthcare providers including those in some of the most remote and challenging settings. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is in Portland, Oregon. HemexDx, a subsidiary of Hemex Health, is in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit HemexHealth.com.

Contact:
w.wilhardt@hemexhealth.com
+1 760-529-6872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f69377-116e-42c9-8a73-2688147b3a70

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.