New date announced for Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe: July 2-3

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

PARIS, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new date has been set for this year’s Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe: 2-3 July at Les Salons Hoche here. Previously scheduled for 9-10 March, the conference was rescheduled out of concern for the welfare of all participants with respect to the coronavirus.

Joy O’Shaughnessy, chief operating officer for HighQuest Group (parent company of WIA) and event director for Women in Agribusiness (WIA) initiatives, explained that while the decision was a difficult one to make, “due to an abundance of caution and concern for the welfare of all of our event participants in regard to the threat of the coronavirus, we felt it was best to postpone the event.” O’Shaughnessy conferred with sponsors, speakers and attendees, as well as reviewing the recommendations from the World Health Organization, before announcing the postponement.

“We are grateful for the support and collaboration among our participants regarding this decision, and look forward to welcoming the Women in Agribusiness community to Paris in July where they can expect in-depth industry insight, detailed outlooks of the agri-food sector, and boundless opportunities for networking,” said O’Shaughnessy.

The jam-packed agenda will remain the same for the July event and include topics such as:

  • Geopolitical Overview of European Agriculture
  • Reforming the Agricultural System
  • Reducing Food Waste
  • Farming 4.0 – Ushering in the Age of Digital Agriculture
  • Green Funding: Critical or Counterproductive?
  • Agricultural Trade After Brexit
  • Executive Roundtable: A Spotlight on Senior-Level Women in Ag

The annual Women in Agribusiness Summit began in the U.S. in 2012, and is now renowned for annually convening close to 1,000 of the country’s female agribusiness decision-makers, with 30 percent at the CEO/executive level and another 25 percent at department management level. The European event is modeled after this successful series and includes the support of a community that engages 365 days a year via news blogs, social media, content for women-owned businesses, job opportunity postings, scholarships for young women, networking Meet Ups, leadership training and more.

Find out more about the Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe at womeninag.com, or follow us at @Womeninagri, on Facebook and LinkedIn. Register for the event with a 10% discount using promo code: PARIS2020. Additional sponsors and event partners are welcome for this event.

About Women in Agribusiness

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group, a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm, based north of Boston, Mass., USA. The Women in Agribusiness initiative took root in 2012, with the first conference held in New Orleans. WIA initiatives have grown to include the WIA Membership, WIA Demeter Award of Excellence, Scholarships, and WIA Today. Learn more at womeninag.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle Pelletier Marshall
Senior PR/Media Manager
10 South Main Street, Suite 209
Topsfield, Mass. 01983 USA
[email protected]
+1.978.790.0565

