Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Delta Variant and Record-Breaking Gas Prices Cause Some Drivers to Reroute Plans for Remaining Summer Travel

New Delta Variant and Record-Breaking Gas Prices Cause Some Drivers to Reroute Plans for Remaining Summer Travel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Spike in demand and data from GasBuddy’s Midsummer Travel Survey reveal though people are buying more gas, they may be staying closer to home

How Gas Prices are Impacting Americans' Decision to Travel

How Gas Prices are Impacting Americans’ Decision to Travel

Percent of Americans Taking Fewer Road Trips Due to Covid-19

Percent of Americans Taking Fewer Road Trips Due to Covid-19

Boston, MA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summer travel has hit a roadblock this year, but not in the amount of people driving. It’s in the distance people are willing to go. GasBuddy, today, released the results of its first ever Midsummer Travel Survey, revealing that 10 percent fewer Americans are now planning to take a road trip this summer than were in May. Yet, demand for gasoline last week hit the highest level of 2021, according to Pay with GasBuddy transaction data.

So what gives? While the recent spike in demand shows that Americans are still determined to get out this summer, wavering confidence in road trips says people might be worried about budgeting for high gas prices and seeking adventures closer to home.

In early May, 57 percent of Americans were planning to take a road trip, according to GasBuddy’s 2021 summer travel survey. Since then, gas prices have risen to a seven-year high, a new variant of Covid-19 has spread throughout the country and a pipeline shutdown brought gasoline shortages to the Southeast. Today, only 46 percent have or are still planning to hit the road. 

Gas prices have been steadily climbing since early November to prices we haven’t seen since 2014, with a national average of $3.14 per gallon. Fifty percent of Americans now say high gas prices are deterring them from taking a road trip, up from 46 percent in May.

“With new Covid cases rising and gasoline prices at their highest level since 2014, some motorists appear to be re-thinking their summer travel plans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, while some may be trimming summer road trips, demand for gasoline remains strong across the country, with GasBuddy data showing that last week’s consumption reached a 2021 high, topping the busy July 4 holiday weekend. That will keep prices from falling much even as Covid anxiety rises.”

The spreading Covid-19 Delta variant may not keep people from driving, but it is affecting Americans’ decision to take road trips. The percentage of people who are taking less road trips due to Covid-19 concerns increased from 22 percent to 28 percent from May to July.

The GasBuddy Midsummer Travel Survey was completed by 2,409 GasBuddy members between July 15 – July 19, 2020. Summer travel is defined as the period between May 31 – Sept. 6, 2021 (Memorial Day through Labor Day).

About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly-rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Software in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Attachments

  • 210300_MidSummerSurveyReleaseChart1V2
  • 210300_MidSummerSurveyReleaseChart2V2 
CONTACT: Allison Mac
GasBuddy
3105715828
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.