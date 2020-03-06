Breaking News
New Developments in Investigation of Bruker Corporation; Investors Encouraged to Contact Block & Leviton

BOSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com) is investigating potential claims against Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation.

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the company’s Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019.  As a result of this news, the company’s share price dropped significantly.

Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced that the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 would be delayed pending completion of the internal investigation, and the Company’s “ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures.”

Most recently, on March 5, 2020, Bruker announced that it received a letter from NASDAQ saying that the Company was not in compliance with its timely-filing requirement for continued listing on the Exchange.  Bruker’s common stock is now subject to delisting unless it submits a suitable plan to the SEC by May 4, 2020 explaining how it intends to regain compliance.

“This development underscores how a delay in the filing of a financial report is very concerning. We are focused on how this development may affect the company’s investors,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you have purchased or acquired Bruker securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/brkr.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

