The UK Rail Wheel and Axle Industry is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to lead the Global Rail Wheel and Axle market over the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period, the global rail wheel and axle market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.6%. At its present growth rate, the global market for rail wheels and axles is expected to be worth US$ 4,402.3 million by the year 2023. In 2033, the demand for rail wheel and axle is projected to reach US$ 7603.4 Mn.

Due to the growing sophistication of rail networks and trains, as well as the present trend toward autonomous technology, train makers are devoting significant resources to R&D to develop lighter materials for wheels and axles for freight trains, passenger trains, and short-distance trains.

Nearly 7 billion people take trains each year, and they all want to travel as quickly, easily, and economically as possible. It’s for this reason that the research and development of fully driverless trains is continuing to advance. Computerized monitoring systems installed on autonomous trains can detect problems with rail wheels and axles.

There are numerous benefits to using a solar rail system instead of traditional diesel trains. Diesel-powered trains usually have two engine cars. In contrast, solar-powered trains use solar gears in place of traditional gears. Solar panels have been put on the bogie roofs, and electric motors and batteries have been installed in the second diesel compartment.

The electrical needs of railway engines, which normally require 750 V to 800 V to move the rails, may be met by solar panels set atop trains providing voltages of 600 V to 800 V. Demand for these trains is likely to rise, which is good news for manufacturers of rail wheels and axles.

The rail wheel and axle market is an important segment of the global rail transportation industry. Rail wheel and axle products are essential components of rail vehicles, such as trains, trams, and subway cars, and are used to support and propel these vehicles. There are several factors that are driving the global rail wheel and axle market, including growth in rail transportation, urbanisation and population growth, environmental concerns, and technological advancements.

However, the demand for rail wheel and axle is also facing several restraints or challenges, including high capital costs, cyclical demand, a complex supply chain, competition from other modes of transportation, and regulatory challenges. Despite these challenges, the rail wheel and axle market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for rail transportation and ongoing technological advancements in the industry.

Key Takeaways

It is estimated that the US market for rail wheel and axle will be worth $570.8 million in 2022.

will be worth $570.8 million in 2022. Market value in China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach $878 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Over the projection horizon, both Japan and Canada are predicted to grow at rates of 2.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

The demand for rail wheel and axle in Germany is projected to expand by 3.3% this year.

Competitive Landscape

The global rail wheel and axle market is highly competitive, with many companies operating in this space. These companies are engaged in a range of activities, including the production of rail wheels and axles, the repair and maintenance of these products, and the supply of related services.

There are several key players in the global rail wheel and axle market, including Amsted Rail, ArcelorMittal, Bradken, GE Transportation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Lucchini RS, NSSMC, Vyatka, and Wabtec. These companies are well-established players with a strong presence in the market and a reputation for producing high-quality products.

Overall, the global rail wheel and axle market is highly competitive, with a diverse range of companies operating in this space. Companies in the market are constantly seeking ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors, such as through the development of new technologies or the expansion of their product offerings.

Key Segments in the Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market

By Wheel Type:

Monoblock Wheels

Resilent Wheels

Rubber Tyred Wheels

Steel Tyred Wheels

Other Special Wheels

By Axle Type:

Hollow Axles

Solid Axles

By End Use:

High Speed Railway

Fast Speed Railway

Subway

Other End Uses

By Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Europe

