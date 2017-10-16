New dishes and themed areas headline 2017 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will celebrate its eighth year October 27 – 28, the largest event to date featuring more than 60 food and beverage stations and 11 educational seminars taught by members of the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.

Guests will delight in numerous opportunities to sip and savor along the resort’s causeway, private lake and private beach all weekend while enjoying live entertainment.

Delectable culinary offerings headline the two-night event, featuring cuisine from the resort’s award-winning restaurants: Il Mulino New York Trattoria, Shula’s Steak House, Todd English’s bluezoo, Kimonos and more, with wine and spirits samplings from around the globe.

New for 2017

A new seminar presented by Master Sommelier Matthew Citriglia, will showcase several rare vintage wines from the Piedmont region. Tickets to this intimate experience will be extremely limited.

Also new this year is Bubbles Lounge, a secluded, whimsically themed area showcasing sparkling beverages including champagne and sparkling wine.

Bubbles Lounge joins the event’s other themed areas: Carnival Corner, Chinatown and a Beer Garden. (Access to the Beer Garden requires an upgraded ticket.)

Featured Food

Highlights of this year’s menus include:

Ricotta gnocchi with wild mushrooms, baby spinach and fennel sausage from Il Mulino Trattoria

Oven-roasted beef ribeye with mashed potatoes and sauce bordelaise from Shula’s Steakhouse.

There will also be specialties from the resort’s Executive Chef Robert Ciborowski and World Champion Pastry Chef Laurent Branlard.

Seminars and Brunch

Hands-on educational seminars taught by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team include: wine blending, craft cocktails, pasta making and more. Seminars require separate tickets, and space is limited.

Guests can extend the indulgence into Sunday morning with the Sunday Bubbles Brunch with J Vineyards and Winery at Il Mulino New York Trattoria, featuring sushi and trattoria-inspired dishes. The Sunday Bubbles Brunch is a separate ticket and does not require an evening ticket or overnight accommodation.

Tickets to the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic are available as part of a resort package or individually. For more information or to book, please visit www.SwanDolphinFoodandWineClassic.com or call 1-800-227-1500.