Breaking News
Home / Top News / New dishes and themed areas headline 2017 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

New dishes and themed areas headline 2017 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will celebrate its eighth year October 27 – 28, the largest event to date featuring more than 60 food and beverage stations and 11 educational seminars taught by members of the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team.

Guests will delight in numerous opportunities to sip and savor along the resort’s causeway, private lake and private beach all weekend while enjoying live entertainment.

Delectable culinary offerings headline the two-night event, featuring cuisine from the resort’s award-winning restaurants: Il Mulino New York Trattoria, Shula’s Steak House, Todd English’s bluezoo, Kimonos and more, with wine and spirits samplings from around the globe. 

New for 2017
A new seminar presented by Master Sommelier Matthew Citriglia, will showcase several rare vintage wines from the Piedmont region. Tickets to this intimate experience will be extremely limited.

Also new this year is Bubbles Lounge, a secluded, whimsically themed area showcasing sparkling beverages including champagne and sparkling wine.

Bubbles Lounge joins the event’s other themed areas: Carnival Corner, Chinatown and a Beer Garden. (Access to the Beer Garden requires an upgraded ticket.)

Featured Food
Highlights of this year’s menus include:

  • Ricotta gnocchi with wild mushrooms, baby spinach and fennel sausage from Il Mulino Trattoria
  • Oven-roasted beef ribeye with mashed potatoes and sauce bordelaise from Shula’s Steakhouse.

There will also be specialties from the resort’s Executive Chef Robert Ciborowski and World Champion Pastry Chef Laurent Branlard. 

Seminars and Brunch
Hands-on educational seminars taught by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team include: wine blending, craft cocktails, pasta making and more. Seminars require separate tickets, and space is limited.

Guests can extend the indulgence into Sunday morning with the Sunday Bubbles Brunch with J Vineyards and Winery at Il Mulino New York Trattoria, featuring sushi and trattoria-inspired dishes. The Sunday Bubbles Brunch is a separate ticket and does not require an evening ticket or overnight accommodation.

Tickets to the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic are available as part of a resort package or individually. For more information or to book, please visit www.SwanDolphinFoodandWineClassic.com or call 1-800-227-1500.

CONTACT: Contact:
Joel Kaiman; [email protected]
Treva J. Marshall; [email protected]
TJM Communications, Inc.
(407) 977-5004
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.