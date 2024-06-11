EXCLUSIVE: Findings from more than 100 pages of documents gleaned through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed that the prosecutor in NY v. Trump spent $1 million to respond to congressional oversight of his prosecution at a time New York City officials were demanding across-the-board budget cuts.
Documents procured through litigation by the Oversight Project, a good-government transparency arm of the Heritage Foundation, showed Manhattan District Attor
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Civil liberty, whistleblower protection groups urge Congress to allow vote on Espionage Act reform amendment - June 11, 2024
- New docs show Bragg spent $1M on attorneys to address House probe of Trump case amid city budget cuts - June 11, 2024
- BlackRock adds new proxy advisory firm amid ESG criticism as critics say ‘too little, too late’ - June 11, 2024