Documentary Chronicles Life of Baskin-Robbins’ Heir, John Robbins, Who Controversially Walked Away from a Billion-Dollar Inheritance, and the Unbelievable Story that Followed.

BOULDER, Colo., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, today announced the global premiere of its newest feature-length documentary, Love Over Money. The documentary, produced by Joaquin Phoenix and Food Matters, will be available for early access exclusively on Gaia.com beginning today, Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. MT.

From an early age, John Robbins was groomed to one day run the Baskin-Robbins ice cream empire, co-founded by his father, Irvine Robbins. As the sole heir to the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, John had it all; money, prestige, and unlimited ice cream. However, by the time John was in his early 20’s, he became weary of the company’s business practices, abhorred by the mistreatment of animals, the health effects of over-consuming sugar and dairy, and by the environmental damage caused by factory farming.

These factors drove John to make an unexpected choice – leaving his life of fortune and fame behind in exchange for a log cabin, off the grid on a small island in Canada. A remarkable story told like never before, the feature-length documentary Love Over Money chronicles John’s evolving relationship with his father and the fate of the global Baskin-Robbins business while highlighting the remarkable impacts that choosing love and integrity can create.

“We’ve brought this film to Gaia to serve as a beacon of hope and inspire viewers to know that through aligned action, they are capable of creating a brighter, healthier future for generations to come,” said James Colquhoun, Gaia CEO. “As we continue to grow our robust content library, Gaia remains committed to sharing stories that have the potential to make a profound impact on the world. We look forward to seeing our viewers’ reactions to this transformative and inspiring documentary as they embark on their own journey towards more purpose and fulfillment in their lives.”

The Love Over Money film, which is described by self-empowerment guru, Tony Robbins, as “a powerful story filled with purpose, passion, and heart,” premieres worldwide live on Gaia for members today, in English, French, Spanish and German, Thursday, June 6. Additionally, Gaia is opening the film for a limited-time online free-screening for non-members starting Monday, June 10 through Tuesday, June 18. Free premiere attendees will be given an exclusive opportunity to join Gaia via an annual subscription, which includes ongoing access to Love Over Money, extended behind-the-scenes interviews, a Gaia marketplace gift-card, and bonus access to the Unlocking Longevity course led by John Robbins for just $99.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles covering a collection of categories which range from transformation & spiritual growth, healing and alternative therapies, to yoga & mediation, ancient hidden history, metaphysics and the unexplained. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

