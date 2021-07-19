New DRI Study Investigates Formation of Dangerous Compounds by E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes such as those pictured here emit nicotine and other harmful compounds including formaldehyde, a dangerous human carcinogen. A new study led by DRI’s Andrey Khlystov, Ph.D., will study the formation of dangerous compounds by e-cigarettes. Credit: Yeongkwan Son/DRI.

Reno, Nev., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scientists with the Desert Research Institute (DRI) Organic Analytical Laboratory, led by Andrey Khlystov, Ph.D., have been awarded a $1.5M grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the formation of dangerous compounds by electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes).

E-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years, and emit nicotine and other harmful compounds including formaldehyde, a dangerous human carcinogen. However, the production of these chemicals may differ across different e-cigarette devices, use patterns, and e-liquid (“juice”) formations – and scientists currently lack a thorough understanding of how these chemicals form and how to best test for their presence.

DRI’s study, which will run for three years, will test popular e-cigarette types and devices under a wide range of use patterns to resolve questions about harmful and potentially harmful substances produced by e-cigarettes. Among other things, the research team will investigate interactions between flavoring compounds and coils at different ages, temperatures, and e-liquid formations, and how different combinations of power, puff topography, and e-liquid viscosity affect emissions.

“This project will identify the most important parameters underlying the formation of harmful and potentially harmful constituents produced by e-cigarettes – and thus help inform the public and policymakers regarding health safety of different e-cigarette devices and e-liquid formulations,” Khlystov said.

Information gained from this project is needed to advise the public on potential health risks of different devices and configurations, to establish standardized testing protocols, and to inform policymakers on regulating certain e-cigarette designs and/or e-liquid constituents.

Additional Information:

For more information on DRI’s Organic Analytical Laboratory, please visit: https://www.dri.edu/labs/oal/

For more information on Andrey Khlystov, Ph.D., please visit: https://www.dri.edu/directory/andrey-khlystov/

Attachment

ecigarette-800

CONTACT: Kelsey Fitzgerald Desert Research Institute 775-741-0496 [email protected]