FIRST ON FOX: A newly formed nonprofit organization aims to promote election integrity by compensating whistleblowers at the ground level who witness corruption first hand during the election process.
The Fair Election Fund will focus its efforts on election organizers and concerned citizens who witness the inner workings of elections first hand and will vet and pay whistleblowers who witness irregularities in the process.
“The bulk of the group’s budget
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Former Trump official announces major ‘Deport Them All’ border initiative amid bid to flip crucial Senate seat - May 4, 2024
- Georgia senators find little oversight over how Fani Willis spends taxpayer dollars: ‘Like the Wild West’ - May 4, 2024
- New election integrity group will pour millions into paying, protecting whistleblowers on ‘front lines’ - May 4, 2024