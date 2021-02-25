Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New epic poem offers a way to look at current events and issues of inequity and racism using biblical stories

New epic poem offers a way to look at current events and issues of inequity and racism using biblical stories

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Ofer Agam reinterprets the stories of Esau and Ishmael to address modern issues in ‘Othered No More’

DALY CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrigued by the power of biblical stories and their characters and how they are still relevant, Ofer Agam shares a fantastical retelling of Esau and Ishmael in “Othered No More: ישמעאל את עשיו Ishmael and Esau” (published by Archway Publishing). In the epic poem, the two vilified Biblical characters must work together in modern times to avert the world’s end.

 

In the Bible, both Ishmael’s and Esau’s first-born rights are given to their brothers Isaac, and Jacob. “Othered No More” shows the men’s experience of being “other” in both the Genesis stories and other rabbinic literature as a desperate Esau seeks advice from his uncle Ishmael. A spokeswoman named Bat Kol intervenes and offers the two a way to overcome their unjust predicaments. Through the story, Agam offers lessons on morality and ethics, as well as a plan for addressing sustainable living amid threats of global climate change and mass migration.

 

“The fear of the other is an issue that has preoccupied me my entire life. That fear is the source of all racism,” Agam says. “I want the reader to take away that our world is still redeemable and that we can do something to improve it in terms of mass migration, climate change, as well as our humanity.”

 

“Othered No More” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Othered-No-More-Ishmael-Esau/dp/1480893587.

 

“Othered No More”

By Ofer Agam

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781480893580

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781480893566

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781480893573

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Ofer Agam hopes that the fear of “other” becomes a thing of the past, leading to a world of harmony and better lives for all its inhabitants. His words offer a different perspective on a specific scenario which applies to all humankind. “Othered No More” is his first book in a forthcoming series. He has also written “Tag in the Dark.”

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.