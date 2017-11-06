New Everi Cares Giving Module Creates Charitable Contribution Option Directly From the Casino Floor

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and payments solutions, announced today the debut of the revolutionary new Everi Cares™ Giving Module following the recent successful completion of a 30-day beta trial at a Las Vegas casino. Designed to make social consciousness a convenient priority on the casino floor at the time of a kiosk-based voucher redemption, Everi Cares Giving Module allows players to easily donate funds to fully vetted charities and enables casinos to give back to their communities, enhance their own corporate responsibility programs, and better engage with players looking to donate to charities.

“We are delighted to add this innovative new capability to our world-class Payments product suite and make it available to our customers for the first time,” commented Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everi. “The Everi Cares Giving Module offers a completely new and convenient way for casinos and their players to make a powerful positive impact on their local community by creating a direct link between the casino floor and worthy local charities. This easy to implement new product offering is unique to Everi and greatly expands the capabilities and power of our Payments solutions while providing noticeable operational and marketing benefits for casino operators.”

Everi Cares Giving Module provides an opportunity for players redeeming a gaming voucher at an Everi full service kiosk to donate all or part of their ticket to select charities.

Mr. Rumbolz added, “Everi is dedicated to helping our customers support the communities in which they operate and we are excited to provide them with this tool which ultimately benefits everyone. The introduction of the Everi Cares Giving Module follows on previous charitable programs such as our TournEvent® for Charities held at the Global Gaming Expo and our Tribal Leaders Charity Slot Tournament at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, along with countless other events and causes supported by the Company and our team members each year. We look forward to rolling this new product out to our customers in the coming months.”

Casino operators are also positioned to benefit in their operations and community relations when implementing the Everi Cares Giving Module in their full-service kiosk footprint. Operationally, it helps reduce the amount of abandoned vouchers and lowers coin handling expenses by pushing coin redemption awards towards charitable donations and, potentially, eliminating the need for coins on the casino floor. In addition, it helps casinos in their community relations programs as it increases the profile of local charities in the eyes of players, creates an initial player-charity relationship, builds community awareness for casinos and appeals to the generosity of the millennial generation.

About Everi

Everi is dedicated to providing video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions and compliance and efficiency software to casino operators. Everi Games provides: (a) comprehensive content, electronic gaming units and systems for Native American and commercial casinos, including both Wide-Area Progressive systems and the award winning TournEvent® slot tournament solution; and (b) the central determinant system for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York. Everi Payments provides: (a) access to cash at gaming facilities via Automated Teller Machine cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, point of sale debit card transactions, and check verification and warranty services; (b) fully integrated gaming industry kiosks that provide cash access and related services; (c) products and services that improve credit decision making, automate cashier operations and enhance patron marketing activities for gaming establishments; (d) compliance, audit and data solutions; and (e) online payment processing solutions for gaming operators in states that offer intrastate, Internet-based gaming and lottery activities.

