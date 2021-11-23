New Exa Platform Functionality Automates Decision Support, Insurance-Related Tasks for Enhanced Productivity and Profitability

Konica Minolta Healthcare Exa Platform New features and functionality for the Exa® Platform automate common clinical and administrative tasks for enhanced productivity and profitability.

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced today new features and functionality for the Exa® Platform that automate common clinical and administrative tasks. These new capabilities assist use of Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for advanced diagnostic imaging, supporting a Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) mandate, and eliminate inefficiencies in determining patient insurance eligibility and co-pay responsibility. Together, these capabilities will enable radiology departments and imaging centers to increase revenue and profitability by improving reimbursement and capture non-covered costs. Konica Minolta will showcase these new solutions for the Exa Platform, which includes RIS, PACS and Billing, at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

“At Konica Minolta, we are committed to helping our customers elevate productivity and reduce inefficiencies with the Exa Platform so they can spend more time focused on patient care,” says Kevin Borden, Vice President of Product, Healthcare IT. “Automating key tasks tied to reimbursement and billing drive efficiency and also help support a practice’s financial bottom line. As important, these latest features further expand the zero footprint, digital Exa Platform experience for our customers, from patient check-in to scheduling, ordering and billing.”

Beginning January 1, 2023, CMS will begin requiring the use of a Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM), a tool that communicates AUC information to the clinician and assists them in making the most appropriate treatment decision for a patient’s specific clinical condition. The Exa Platform will now provide a seamless, easy-to-access qualified CDSM to meet the CMS mandate. Orders placed through the Exa Physician Portal will automatically be validated electronically for efficiency and ease of use.

Konica Minolta has partnered with LogicNets to integrate its LogicNets AUC Solution into the Exa Platform, providing a seamless, easy-to-access qualified CDSM to meet the CMS mandate. Orders placed through the Exa Physician Portal will automatically be validated electronically with the LogicNets solution for efficiency and ease of use. Konica Minolta chose LogicNets technology because it is flexible and customizable for an optimal customer experience. Although the mandate is a year away, it’s important for radiology practices to begin incorporating the new requirements into their workflow.

Konica Minolta has also partnered with ImagineSoftware to integrate insurance eligibility and estimation services into the Exa Platform for fully automated, real-time medical insurance and billing submission processing. Exa RIS users can seamlessly verify patient eligibility for an imaging procedure and provide the patient with an estimate for their out-of-pocket costs during appointment scheduling for a more efficient workflow. In addition to eliminating inefficient, time-consuming and often manual tasks that may be error-prone, these solutions reduce eligibility denials, increase reimbursement payments and deliver flexible payment options for patient co-pays. Konica Minolta chose ImagineSoftware due to the company’s high success rate with automated eligibility support and insurance payments.

“We’ve added these new solutions to the Exa Platform so there is no separate portal, workstation or equipment required for any imaging department or practice to utilize these services,” says Tim Kearns, Strategic Marketing Manager, Healthcare IT. “In today’s competitive healthcare market with declining reimbursement, the Exa System delivers the value-added solutions providers are seeking to help reduce the need for collections, improve billing performance and free up resources so they can realize more productivity and profitability.”

