New Family Office Exchange Study Finds the Cost of Running a Family Office to be Stable over the Last Three Years

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family Office Exchange (FOX), a global membership community of enterprise families and their key advisors, released the 2017 FOX Family Office Study of family offices which revealed that the cost of running a family office, as a percentage of investable assets, has remained constant between 2014 and 2017.

“Although the overall cost has remained stable, there have been shifts within the makeup of expenses,” said Amy Hart Clyne, Executive Director of the FOX Knowledge Center. “We see that external investment management costs are declining as families incur reduced fees as advisors compete harder for business. Those savings are being re-deployed to staff up internal operations for sourcing and vetting direct private equity investments and philanthropic activity.”

In the study, 57% of families reported active involvement in direct investing. The internal costs of running the family office, which include staff, occupancy, and technology expenditures, are now 51% of the total. External investment expense is down to 36% of the total.

Total Cost of Managing Wealth 2014 2017 Internal Family Office Costs 48 % 51 % External Advisory Costs 12 % 13 % External Investment Costs 40 % 36 % Total 100 % 100 % Based on a subset of common participants in both studies. Source: 2017 FOX Family Office Study ©2017 Family Office Exchange

Other highlights of the study include:

Business-owning families, 64% of the sample, are more focused on preparing the next generation for leadership than families that don’t own a business. The families that don’t own a business state greater concern about preserving their wealth.



Family offices take their role as risk managers seriously with 80% having some sort of risk plan in place. Types of risk plans include:

• Financial Ownership and Control Risk 60%

• Family Business Governance Risk 52%

• Family Continuity Risk 48%

• ﻿Cybersecurity Risk 43%



Family education is very important in preparing the next generation. The education takes many forms.

• Annual Family Meeting 67%

• Participation in Board Meetings 40%

• Attending Advisor Meetings 39%

• Formal Education Program 31%

• Industry Workshops and Forums 29%

• Participation in Board Committees 25%



Average % of Assets Held

in Trust Business Assets Investable Assets Generations 1-2 44 % 52 % Generations 3+ 58 % 61 % Average 49 % 56 % Source: 2017 FOX Family Office Study ©2017 Family Office Exchange

First launched in 1991, the FOX Family Office Study is the longest running study of its kind and the only one that provides participants with a comprehensive report designed to articulate the value of the office and educate board members and clients about how their family office compares to other family offices. The final report provides insights on Ownership and Governance, Owner Engagement and Education, Office Strategy and Risk Management, Family Office and Advisor Services, Cost of Wealth Management, Staff Experience, and Direct Investing.

