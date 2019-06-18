New Frontier Data and PwC Canada Join Forces to Bring Data-Analytics and Business Intelligence to the Cannabis Industry

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

New Frontier Data and PwC Canada announce today at the 2019 World Cannabis Congress an exclusive collaboration to improve the breadth and depth of the specialized cannabis data analytics, business intelligence and consulting services offered by the two firms in support of the large multinational enterprises entering the Canadian and global cannabis arena.

“PwC’s extensive experience in advisory services, as well as its trusted and rooted relationships with multinational blue-chip companies in Canada and around the world, presents a unique opportunity for New Frontier Data to not only continue to elevate the discussion around the emerging cannabis market, but to also materially improve the activation of its data and insights as it is leveraged by such a globally respected and recognized organization,” said New Frontier Data Founder and CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer.

New Frontier Data, in its Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook, released in April, reports the global cannabis market to be over $340 Billion USD in potential retail sales, with an estimated 263 million people around the world consuming cannabis yearly.

“As the legal cannabis market opens up domestically and globally, many of our clients in the cannabis and adjacent industries such as consumer packaged goods, alcohol, tobacco and pharma are evaluating the risks and opportunities cannabis presents to their businesses. We are excited to boost our access to the best cannabis data available to continue to provide informed consulting services and strategically sound advice to our clients,” said Rami El-Cheikh and Darren Henderson, Partners at PwC Canada.

About New Frontier Data:
New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, U.K.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

About PwC Canada:
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 250,000 people in 158 countries. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/ca. 

© 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see http://www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

CONTACT: Media
New Frontier Data
+1 844-420-3882 ext. 3
[email protected]
