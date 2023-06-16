The event spotlights tools and strategies to help cannabis businesses acquire new customers and grow

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Frontier Data , the leader in actionable cannabis data and business intelligence, expands its support of the Cannabis Marketing Association’s (CMA) fourth annual Cannabis Marketing Summit , June 21-23, 2023 in Denver. A Bronze Sponsor in 2022, New Frontier Data became the exclusive Platinum Sponsor for this year’s event, as the urgency of acquiring new cannabis customers continues to increase.

“Cannabis dispensaries and brands must add customers to grow their businesses, and the Cannabis Marketing Summit spotlights the practical strategies, tools, tactics and data they need to be successful,” said Gary Allen, CEO of New Frontier Data. “We’re committed to ending the compounding revenue decline caused by over-discounting, and marketers attend this summit for guidance on better ways to acquire new customers, including transitioning them from illicit markets and boosting customer lifetime value.”

The theme of this year’s Cannabis Marketing Summit is “Doing More With Less: Scaling Sustainability.” This year’s summit offers in-depth workshops and solo sessions covering topics from budgeting to SEO to help marketers personally thrive in their roles while navigating a complex, regulated and rapidly changing industry. New in 2023, the Cannabis Marketing Summit will feature brand and retailer pop-ups and the inaugural CMA Sevens awards show.

Throughout the summit, New Frontier Data will showcase its cutting-edge tools for cannabis marketers, including its Equio , Retail Suite and NXTeck product lines.

“Our partnership with New Frontier Data continues to grow and evolve, just like the role our organizations have taken on to help marketers,” said Lisa Buffo, Founder and CEO of the Cannabis Marketing Association. “We’re aligned in our commitment to helping cannabis businesses grow by always becoming better marketers, and we thank New Frontier Data for supporting all the great education, networking and resources on tap at this year’s Cannabis Marketing Summit.”

About New Frontier Data

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at https//www.NewFrontierData.com .

About the Cannabis Marketing Association

Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is a national membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA is the host of the Cannabis Marketing Summit (June 21-23) a national conference for cannabis brands & retailers focused on helping businesses drive revenue through marketing. CMA’s mission is to bring a positive perception to, and authentic understanding of, cannabis and its consumers around the world. CMA does this by supporting the professional growth of cannabis communications professionals by providing industry education, cultivating community, and establishing best practices. For more information about Cannabis Marketing Association or Cannabis Marketing Summit, visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.

