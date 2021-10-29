New Frontier Data to Acquire the Medical Cannabis Businesses of Skylight Health Group Inc.

New Frontier Data becomes the largest centralized source of U.S. medical cannabis patient data

Washington, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Frontier Data (https://newfrontierdata.com), the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the cannabis industry worldwide, has executed an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire Skylight Health Group Inc’s (NASDAQ:SLHG;TSXV:SLHG) medical cannabis certification businesses, Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity. New Frontier Data plans to apply its comprehensive industry research, technology and consumer engagement capabilities to responsibly and transparently bring medical cannabis consumption and the growing medical cannabis patient community into focus.

“Access to vital medical cannabis data and the patient insights they represent has been greatly fragmented and difficult for the traditional medical establishment to embrace,” said New Frontier Data CEO Gary Allen. “Continuing our long-standing charge set by our founder (Giadha A. DeCarcer) to harness a diverse set of critical data sources, this acquisition will allow us to spotlight medical cannabis consumption trends for the constituents we serve today and will tomorrow.”

New Frontier Data will operate the newly acquired businesses under its new medical data division, CannaMedData. Cynthia Petrone-Hudock leads the new initiative as Interim CEO of CannaMedData.

“While now focused on people, process and technology stabilization and streamlining, this transition period should be short, allowing us to quickly turn our efforts toward growth and innovation, with the ultimate strategic goal to optimize and maximize capture of cannabis patient data,” said Petrone-Hudock. “This new and first-of-its-kind aggregate view of medical cannabis consumption enhances our data, research, and analytics, laying the foundation for mainstream medicine to embrace value-based medical cannabis care in the future.”

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at www.NewFrontierData.com.

